St. Cloud Youth Hockey To Offer Try Hockey For Free Program

The St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association is offering youngsters who have never tried hockey a chance to lace up some skates at an upcoming clinic.

The Try Hockey For Free clinic is set for August 16-19 at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. The program is open to kids between four and eight years old that reside in the St. Cloud school district.

Some equipment will be available for kids who may not have their own and coaches will not only be on the ice to instruct kids, but also in the locker room to assist the kids in getting on their equipment.

Registration for the program is slated to end on August 9th and space is very limited. Only the first 25 registrations will be accepted.

Money can be a significant barrier for kids hoping to try to play some puck in the State of Hockey. This program aims to help kids from all backgrounds get their first taste of the sport.

On its website, the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association states its mission as "(striving) toward providing all members with a positive growing environment, which enhances a competitive spirit defining sportsmanship and respect for others through the sport of hockey."

The SCYHA also has a "New to Hockey" frequently asked questions sheet available on its website. Levels of youth hockey begin with mites and junior mites (5-8 years old) and go up through bantams (14 years old).

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market