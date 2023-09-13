St. Cloud Youth Hockey Hosting 50th Anniversary Celebration

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association has been a part of our community for 50 years now, and they are throwing a party to celebrate.

The event will be held this Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and will include jump houses, food trucks, ax throwing, open skate, and a silent auction. The band Pandemic will also be playing starting at 7:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Jaime O'Hara says they've invited past players and families to come and join them.

Yes, we've reached out to people who have gone on to college, we want them to come back and relive their days in youth hockey. We've reached out to a bunch of players who have given us videos about what they've enjoyed about hockey.

All current players and families as well as potential players are also encouraged to go.

O'Hara says it's still exciting to help the littlest kids get started with the sport.

I remember many kids coming in for their first time, eyes wide open, getting some gear after asking their parents to join hockey. I remember all of those kids walking out of the hockey arena for the first time with their bags of gear. For me, it's awesome to see them join the high school teams.

This is the first week for the travel-level players in St. Cloud Youth Hockey. Teams will be formed in the middle of October. They have teams starting with junior mites for five-year-olds up to bantam for the 14 and 15-year-olds.

They have about 300 players in the various different levels from junior mites up to bantams. Kids who have a St. Cloud address or go to a St. Cloud school are eligible to play in the program.

They play their games at the National Hockey Center and at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

