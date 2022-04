MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis police say there was an argument at a gathering that escalated into gunfire. No arrests have been announced.