St. Cloud Woman Rolls Vehicle Multiple Times Near St. Joseph

ST. CLOUD (WJON News ) -- Authorities say an 18-year-old St. Cloud woman was speeding and believed to be under the influence of controlled substances when she crashed her vehicle Thursday night.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene on County Road 3 near North Ridge Lane at around 11:45 p.m. That's approximately three miles north of St. Joseph.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle resting in the ditch along County Road 3.

Deputies determined the driver, 18-year-old Faith Reed of St. Cloud, was heading south on County Road 3 when she lost control, left the road, and rolled multiple times.

The sheriff's office did not indicate if Reed was injured in the crash.

