St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash on I-94

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:30 a.m. a car was going west on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud when the driver put on the brakes to avoid another vehicle.

Authorities say the car then left the road and went into the median.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Chelsea Rossberg, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.