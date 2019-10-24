St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash Near Rogers

ROGERS -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a rear-end crash Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along I-94 near Rogers.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Michelle Feih of St. Cloud, was heading east and starting slowing for traffic, when she was rear-end by a ford pickup. The crash pushed Feih's vehicle into the median cables causing it to roll.

She was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Mark Peterson of Monticello, was not hurt.

