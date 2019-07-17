St. Cloud Woman Charged With Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with trafficking several women for sex in the central Minnesota area.

Thirty-three-year-old Sonya Faye Olson is charged with engaging in sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and profiting from prostitution.

According to the charging complaint, police were called to the Asteria Hotel last October on a report of people doing drugs in one of the rooms. A woman in the room told officers that she was being trafficked for the last several months.

A search warrant was used on the victim's phone which police say showed evidence that a man named Bruce Canady had been trafficking the woman and numerous others.

Stearns County Jail photo

Canady was charged in the case and is currently on trial in Stearns County.

Police looked into Canady's social media accounts and learned Olson was also trafficking the woman and several other women as well.

Olson is due in court later this month and also has pending charges of terroristic threats, criminal damage to property, check forgery and car theft.