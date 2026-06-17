ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A pickup was in the right lane, pulling a trailer, when it collided with a car, causing the pickup to roll.

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The pickup driver, 82 year=old Ronald Ganrud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life=threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 81-year-old Joseph Johnson, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mervin Miller, both of Baldwin, Wisconsin, were not hurt.