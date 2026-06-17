Injuries Reported In St. Cloud Crash On Interstate 94
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A pickup was in the right lane, pulling a trailer, when it collided with a car, causing the pickup to roll.
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The pickup driver, 82 year=old Ronald Ganrud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life=threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 81-year-old Joseph Johnson, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mervin Miller, both of Baldwin, Wisconsin, were not hurt.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins