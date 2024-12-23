Living these days is expensive. Especially around the holidays when there's all those gifts to buy, get-togethers to make food for and holiday travel.

And that's on top of regular monthly expenses.

The folks at the bill payment system doxo have studied utilities and household bill expenses across the country and they've released their US Utilities Market Size and household Spend Report for 2024.

The study looks at how much you and I pay for utilties. Some of the findings will reaffirm your spending. But some will be eye-opening.

THE COST OF UTILITIES IN ST. CLOUD

The study found on average St. Cloud folks spent $205 per month on utility bills. That includes electric, gas, water and sewer as well as waste and recycling.

That's $86 dollars cheaper than the Minnesota average of $291 per month -- and a whopping $157 cheaper than the US National Average for Utilties at $362 per month.

THE COST OF LIVING IN ST. CLOUD IN 2024

In addition, the doxo's cost of living data for St. Cloud also found:

St. Cloud households -- on average -- pay $2,098 per month or $25,176 per year on the 10 most common household bills. Those include:

Rent

Mortgage

Auto Loan

Health Insurance

Utilities

Mobile Phone

Cable and Satellite

Life Insurance

Alarm and Security

How does St. Cloud rank with other cities? We're the 47th most expensive city in Minnesota for household bills. The list is topped by Excelsior ($3,094), Lakeville ($3,093) and Wayzata ($3,054).

Get our free mobile app

Here's how some area cities ranked:

22. Elk River -- $2,408

23. Saint Michael -- $2,384

29. Big Lake -- $2,350

31. Zimmerman -- $2,344

33. Sartell -- $2,286

39. Buffalo -- $2,244

41. Monticello -- $2,239

43. Princeton -- $2,186

47. St. Cloud -- $2,098

51. Brainerd -- $2,060

52. Sauk Rapids -- $2,031

54. Alexandria -- $2,027

55. Isanti -- $2,017

60. Cambridge -- $1,990

65. Little Falls -- $1,943

67. Hutchinson --$1,923

69. Willmar -- $1,915

As far as counties go, the list is topped by Scott ($2,748), Carver ($2,702) and Washington county ($2,539).

Other counties in our area:

4. Wright -- $2,533

10. Sherburne -- $2,312

12. Morrison -- $2,206

17. Mille Lacs -- $2,119

24. Douglas -- $1,999

27. Stearns -- $1,973

28. Benton -- $1,970

31. Isanti -- $1,957

33. Crow Wing -- $1,939

39. Kanabec -- $1,889

43. Kandiyohi -- $1,865

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud is about 1% below the national average for household bills expense if you include housing. But if you exclude mortgage and rent costs AND adjust for income, St. Cloud's Cost of Bills Index is actually 29% above the national average.

The report says the average St. Cloud household pays 40% of its income on household bills based on an average household income of $63,224.

Get our free mobile app

ST. CLOUD VS. THE NATIONAL AVERAGE COST OF BILLS

Some interesting data on where our money goes:

Average monthly bills: St. Cloud (Regional) / National

Mortgage: $1,314 / $1,402

Rent: $949 / $1,300

Auto Loan: $493 / $496

Utilities: $205 / $362

Auto Insurance: $332 / $209

Health Insurance: $345 / $114

Mobile Phone: $73 / $121

Cable and Internet: $73 / $122

Life Insurance: $211 / $87

Alarm and Security: $108 / $85

You can read more about how doxo puts together its report, here.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams