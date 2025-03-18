You just have to read the news to feel anxious about a lot of things we've taken for granted over the years.

Like Social Security, for example.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been cutting employees and services across the federal government. That includes the Social Security Administration where officials -- both past and present -- are concerned cuts made by Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" could destabilize the program and endanger the revenue stream that many retirees depend on for their income.'

Get our free mobile app

That's why a meeting tomorrow at St. Cloud State University takes on even greater importance.

AARP Minnesota and the St. Cloud State University Center for Economic Education are co-hosting a meeting Wednesday morning that could better prepare you for Social Security's future.

A SCSU economics professor and AARP experts will be discussing "the future of Social Security, including economic realities, demographic shifts, and common myths. Wheth you're nearing retriement or just curirion, this session invites you to contribute and elearna bout the evolving landscape of Social Security."

The meeting is Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 9-10:30 am at the James W. Miller Learning Resources Center (the campus library) at 400 6th Street South in St. Cloud.

Parking in the ramp is free and handicap accessible. Just show your ticket for validation.

You can register online or by calling 1-866-554-5381.