November 2, 1927 – July 18, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell, MN, for Bertha “Betty” Marie Porwoll, formerly of St. Cloud. She died on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Country Manor Senior Living in Sartell. The Reverend Douglas Liebsch of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church will be the celebrant. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial services at the Country Manor Chapel. Entombment of the urn will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Betty was born on November 2, 1927, in St. Cloud, MN, to Frank and Cecilia (Pohar) Mihelich. She married Richard Porwoll on August 30, 1949, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. She lived most of her life in St. Cloud, where she and her husband Richard owned and operated Porwoll Electric. She was a former member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and current member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and Christian Women.

In addition to her parents and husband Richard (died November 9, 1998), she was preceded in death by; her brothers and sisters, Felix, Frank, Cecilia Mrosla, Angeline Edwards; and great grandson Reggie Rohloff.

She is survived by; five children, Rick (Mary) Porwoll, Randy (Kathy) Porwoll, Terri (Gordy) Stockinger, Sue (Steve) Ehresmann, Tom (Amy) Porwoll; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends