UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of south central Minnesota early this afternoon and intensify as they move to the south and east.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) is in place across far southern Minnesota/I-90, where the strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two are also possible.

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Widespread rain shower chances will persist for much of the day. St. Cloud has about a 75 percent to 90 percent chance of rain throughout the day, with the rain chances diminishing Wednesday evening.

St. Cloud has had 1.44 inches of rain so far in June, which is about a half-inch below normal.

The most recent weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 75 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 32 percent is in a moderate drought, and 10 percent is in an extreme drought.