UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong surface low-pressure system will move through the region on Wednesday and will be the driver of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening hours.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota, with the primary threat of large hail (~1.5"). Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.

St. Cloud has officially had 1.32 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.53 inches below

normal.

Dry weather returns Thursday and most of Friday, but will be followed by storm chances for the first half of the weekend.