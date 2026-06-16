Get Ready For Thunder And Rain This Wednesday Afternoon

Get Ready For Thunder And Rain This Wednesday Afternoon

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong surface low-pressure system will move through the region on Wednesday and will be the driver of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening hours.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota, with the primary threat of large hail (~1.5"). Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.

St. Cloud has officially had 1.32 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.53 inches below
normal.

Dry weather returns Thursday and most of Friday, but will be followed by storm chances for the first half of the weekend.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign

For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON