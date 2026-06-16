Get Ready For Thunder And Rain This Wednesday Afternoon
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong surface low-pressure system will move through the region on Wednesday and will be the driver of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening hours.
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Severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota, with the primary threat of large hail (~1.5"). Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.
St. Cloud has officially had 1.32 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.53 inches below
normal.
Dry weather returns Thursday and most of Friday, but will be followed by storm chances for the first half of the weekend.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.