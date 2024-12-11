Three SCSU Volleyball Players Named All-Americans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the fifth consecutive season, multiple players on the St. Cloud State University volleyball team have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American teams.

Fifth year outside hitter Kenzie Foley from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa was selected to the first team. She is the first four-time All-American in program history.

Other post-season honors for Foley include being named the Central Region Player of the Year and the NSIC Player of the Year. It is the second straight season she is the conference Player of the Year.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Ella Thompson from Lakeville was picked for the second team. She becomes the 11th player in program history to be named an All-American.

Junior setter Emma Berran of Inver Grove Heights was given an Honorable Mention. She is the first setter in program history to be named a multiple-time All-American.

While their season has ended, this was one of the program's most historic and record-breaking. SCSU set a record for the fewest losses in a season with three, the longest win streak with 25, and the highest national ranking at #2.

SCSU lost to Central Oklahoma on Saturday 3-2 in the Central Region Final at Halenbeck Hall.

