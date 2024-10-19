St. Cloud State University Offering Technology Boot Camps

Clay Conover, Townsquare Media

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is now offering four technology-based boot camps. SCSU has teamed up with Upright Education to offer camps in Software Development, UX/UI Design, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing.

The boot camps run 16 to 24 weeks and are presented remotely. The programs are created to equip students with the skills necessary to meet the growing demand for tech professionals in Minnesota.

SCSU's Dean of Professional and Continuing Education Jeanie York says the school is excited to team up with Upright to offer the boot camps and is proud to lead the way in providing accessible, industry-aligned training that will help bridge the skills gap in the state. The camps come with dedicated Career Services, and Career Transition Support and enrollment is now open.

