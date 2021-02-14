St. Cloud State Sweeps Crookston

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams each tallied another win Saturday, completing a weekend sweep of the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

The Huskies dropped a three-point basket to start the game and built themselves a five-point lead before the Golden Eagles rallied to gain control 15-12 in the opening quarter. The second quarter stayed close as well, with St. Cloud outscoring Crookston 18-17 to cut their deficit to 32-30 at the break.

SCSU took back the lead and pushed out to a 52-48 advantage in the third quarter. Then the Huskies put it away in the fourth, outscoring the Golden Eagles 20-7 to come up with a big 72-55 win.

Four Huskies hit double-digit scoring in the win. Tori Wortz led the way with 17 points and six rebounds, Nikki Kilboten tallied 16 points and seven rebounds, Brehna Evans added 14 points and three rebounds, and Erin Navratil finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The win also marked head coach Lori Fish's 200th career victory. She is currently in her 13th season with SCSU.

The opening half was tight with Crookston squeaking out a 38-33 advantage by the break. In the second half, it was all SCSU. The Huskies went off for 45 points while holding the Golden Eagles to just 21 to secure the win 78-59.

Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with 25 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Anthony Roberts and Josh Tomasi each added 16 points for St. Cloud, and Ryan Bagley finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The women improve to 9-3 and the men improve to 7-7. They will both face the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Friday. Game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.