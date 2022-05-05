St. Cloud Stand Down, Police Partner To Grow Community Outreach

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is partnering with two veteran organizations to grow their community outreach.

St. Cloud Stand Down was recently gifted a building which they plan to use along with Disabled American Veterans and the police department for veteran programming and community outreach.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says this building isn't meant to be another COP House, but a true community engagement facility.

Right now we are going to try and see if other organizations could utilize the space, but if it does open up to provide some educational opportunities for us we will. We are just going to see what this turns into and have another space to meet the public where they are at.

Hoeschen says these types of partnerships mean a lot to the police department.

Our Community Engagement Division makes up nearly one-quarter of our department strength. We are doing everything we can to meet the public where they are at. Any opportunity we get to collaborate, rarely do we say no.

A block party and ribbon-cutting will be held Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for you to come check out the building, have some refreshments, and see some demonstrations.

The 5 Star Community Center is across the street from St. John's Cantius Church along 3rd Street North.