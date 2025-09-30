ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Regional Airport has a new name. The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority announced Tuesday that they have rebranded it as St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.

Chair Brian Myres says the old brand was dated from 20 to 30 years ago.

Sky Central reflects the fact that this is a regional asset; it's not a municipal airport. Over time, we see Sky Central as being the name people will probably use, which better reflects our role as being central to the state of Minnesota, central to the three counties, and central to the United States.

Myres says it will take time for people to adjust to the new name.

The Regional Airport Authority was created four years ago, taking over ownership from the city of St. Cloud. Sky Central Airport supports 395 civilian jobs for local residents, plus another 80 military jobs.

Myres says the airport is a busy place and the new name better reflects its impact on the entire region, not just St. Cloud.

Over 100 takeoffs and landings every day from this airport, outside of the Allegiant flights. So, yes, it is a busy place. All in, the economic impact of this airport is about $50 million a year.

Sky Central Airport is supported by about 140 people in roles that range from TSA security to firefighters, to military and medical personnel.

Myres says $7 million in new development is expected at the airport in the next two years.

Airport Director Bill Towle says passenger traffic on Allegiant flights was up about 19 percent last year, which was a record for the airport, and this year's numbers are equal to last year's. He says they continue to approach various airlines every year about adding new flights/destinations to the airport.

Parking fees are a relatively new source of revenue for the airport, giving the Authority about a quarter of a million dollars in new revenue each year. Towle says at the next board meeting in October, it is likely the daily fees will increase from $9 to $11.

A new airport tagline - Flying Kept Simple - will also be part of future advertising. The airport's three-letter international code will remain unchanged as STC.

There has been an airport in St. Cloud for 90 years, the last 55 in its current location.