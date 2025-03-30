St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Remains on the Loose

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County authorities continue to search for one of four people charged in a fatal shooting in February.

An arrest warrant remains open for 19-year-old Bernard Bowens in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Layson Davis and the wounding of a 19-year-old St. Joseph man.

Three others charged in the case have been taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Benton County, a struggle began inside an apartment building at 230 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud at around 2:45 a.m. February 2nd.

Court records allege Bowens and the 19-year-old victim were struggling over a black and gold handgun. After the struggle, Bowens is allegedly seen on surveillance holding the victim's gun.

Bowen and Davis allegedly drew guns on one another as Davis came down the stairs. Bowen is accused of firing several shots at Davis in the stairwell, killing him.

Court records allege one of the other men, 24-year-old Kevon Washington, shot the 19-year-old victim twice in the chest as he entered the hallway. The group then fled the scene.

Bowens is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 3rd-degree murder.

Washington is charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder and one count of 1st-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery.

Nineteen-year-old Quinton McNeal is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery and aiding and abetting the theft of a firearm.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Williams is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery, aiding and abetting the theft of a firearm, and aiding an offender for driving Bowens to his girlfriend's residence in Minnetonka after the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of Bowens' whereabouts to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

