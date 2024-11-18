St. Cloud Sets Predatory Offender Location Restrictions
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has enacted an ordinance creating limitations on where a Level III predatory offender with child victims can live.
The council had discussed the issue at great length over the course of several meetings before coming to a final agreement.
The council voted that the ordinance includes a 1,000-foot restriction for schools and parks that are regularly used for youth activities.
