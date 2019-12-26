St. Cloud Sets Dates for Christmas Tree Collection

ST. CLOUD -- Now that Christmas is over it's time to start thinking about taking down your holiday decorations.

The city of St. Cloud has designated Monday, January 6th and Monday, January 13th as the two days for the annual collection of Christmas trees.

If you plan to use this option remember to attach a clear yard waste bag (a green bag is also acceptable) and remove all decorations.

Place the tree in your normal garbage collection area by 6:00 a.m. that morning.

Wreaths are not acceptable because they contain wire.

If you have any questions you should call the city's Public Works Department at 650-2900.