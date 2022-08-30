St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.

Putnam says despite all the new hires they are still looking for a few more para professionals and more bus drivers. She says they had a few bus drivers turn in their resignations last week.

Get our free mobile app

The school district had some building upgrades and parking lot work done this summer. Putnam says most of that work is done or close to complete. She explains that they have had some supply chain issues getting the flooring needing for a project but those delays will not impact teaching and learning to start the school year. The school district is also planning some landscaping that will be done outside their schools this fall along with maintenance on the Apollo track and tennis courts. The parking lot work was done at Apollo, Clearview and a few others.

Putnam says their overall enrollment numbers match their projections from last year. She says they are seeing increased numbers in kindergarten and first grade. They are seeing a slight decline in their middle school and high school enrollments but Putnam says not by too much. Putnam sites the largest increased enrollment happening at Oak Hill, Madison and Talahi Elementary schools.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.