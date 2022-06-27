St. Cloud School's are transitioning from Willie Jett as the District 742 Superintendent to Laurie Putnam. Putnam, who had been the Assistant Superintendent, will become the new school district Superintendent Friday July 1st but has been transitioning into that role for the past few months. She says the variety of roles she has held within the district has helped her move into the new role she will be taking. Putnam had been a school counselor at South Junior High before moving to Assistant Principal at South, Principal at Kennedy and the Assistant Superintendent.

Putnam says the school district is aware of students who chose to attend high schools in surrounding areas after attending St. Cloud school district middle schools and elementary schools. She says they always do exit interviews with the families that are leaving especially at Kennedy and Clearview schools which are located on the western and eastern portions of the school district. Putnam says if the reason for them leaving is something they can address they like to do that. She says there are districts like Becker, Annandale and ROCORI that offer competitive options and this is a day and age of choice. Putnam says sometimes families are just looking for a smaller environment and as a parent she says she respects that point of view. She says District 742 offers an incredible array of opportunities. Putnam says it is important to embrace what they do well.

Willie Jett told me last month throughout the district there will be parking lot seal coating, sidewalk improvements, landscaping, seeding and tree replacement. He says multiple classrooms throughout the district are due for painting and some flooring replacement. Jett says the Katherine Johnson Education Center will have a roof replacement and a HVAC upgrade.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.