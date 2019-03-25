St. Cloud Schools Could Add More E-Learning Days [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud School District along with many in the state had more snow days than normal this winter season. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He suggested that St. Cloud schools could make e-learning days more of a possibility but he's concerned about Elementary school students and their ability to do this. Listen to our conversation below.

Willie Jett also gave me an update on the construction of the new Tech High School. He says it's on time and on budget. The School District is also selling the old Wilson School Building. He says they've received some interest but no sale yet.

Willie Jett or School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis joins me the last Monday or each month at 8:15 a.m.