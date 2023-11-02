St. Cloud School Resource Officers Returning to Schools

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- School Resource officers will be returning to District 742 buildings in St. Cloud.

The school district and the city have announced the police department is lifting the suspension of the program starting on Monday.

The decision for the city to reinstate the SRO program prior to a legislative fix comes after several opinions of the Attorney General, guidance from the League of Minnesota Cities, and work from the Minnesota Chief's Association.

During the suspension of the program, both entities ensured that the safety of students and staff was not compromised.

