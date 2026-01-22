ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School Board has voted to censure one of its own members.

During Wednesday night's meeting, the board approved a resolution of censure of board member Natalie Copeland. On January 9th, Copeland posted on social media referencing her displeasure with the federal ICE agents in Minnesota using profane language. She deleted the post on January 12th and published a public apology.

My goal, as always, is to raise awareness and lessen suffering in our community. With my now-deleted social media post, I missed the mark and brought negative attention to those closest to me professionally and personally.

The censure stated that the conduct was unbecoming of a school board member, and it caused significant concern and disruption for the school district. The censure passed with five votes in favor, one vote against, and Copeland abstaining.