Rox, Bosch Pound Moon Dogs

The St. Cloud Rox scored 5 3rd inning runs and routed Mankato 10-2 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. Carter Bosch took a no-hitter into the 9th inning. He threw 8-plus innings with 1 hit and 1 earned run allowed with 6 strikeouts to get he win.

Gus Stiger went 2-3 with a run scored and 3 RBIs, Brady Harlan went 3-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI and Ben Carew had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for the Rox.

The Rox host to Rochester Friday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with Evan Hughes at 6:35.