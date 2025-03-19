St. Cloud Resident Spreading Happiness in the Community

St. Cloud Resident Spreading Happiness in the Community

Happy Brad (photo courtesy of Bradley Renn)

It can be tough to be happy these days but one St. Cloud resident perseveres despite numerous challenges.  Bradley Renn is known by WJON listeners as "Happy Brad".  He calls in regularly preaching his positivity.  Happy Brad and be seen throughout town handing out happy pins to those that want them.  He says he's been doing this recently at the St. Cloud Hospital and local grocery stores.

Happy Brad has overcome a massive head injury and has fought numerous health challenges in recent years but he's maintained his positive life approach.

 

