St. Cloud Rescinds Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud has rescinded the snow emergency that was issued Friday.

Get our free mobile app

As of 10:00 AM Saturday morning, the snow emergency was lifted due to favorable weather conditions.

City officials are reminding residents there may be some isolated slippery intersections that are being treated and some snow removal operations that will continue in the days moving forward.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday.