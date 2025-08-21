ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has announced the appointment of a new Public Services Director.

Luke Langner will take over the job on September 8th. He is the current Assistant City Engineer and has over a decade of experience in civil engineering, infrastructure management, project management, labor relations, and public sector leadership.

Prior to his engineering job, Langner served as a Labor Representative with AFSCME Council 65, representing public sector employees across 70 bargaining units.

As the city's Public Services Director, Langner will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, modernizing service delivery, and a culture of innovation and accountability.

Langner holds degrees from St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and Alexandria Technical and Community College.

St. Cloud's previous Public Services Director, Tracy Hodel, is now the City Administrator.