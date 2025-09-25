St. Cloud is joining the nationwide protests next month against the Trump administration and its policies.

A coalition of progressive organizations -- including The 50501 Movement and Indivisible -- is sponsoring protests across the country on Saturday, October 18th.

These "No Kings" rallies and protests are planned for hundreds of sites both in Minnesota and nationwide.

In St. Cloud, protesters will gather for a 12 noon to 2 pm rally at the Great River Regional Library-St. Cloud at 1300 West St. Germain Street.

St. Cloud isn't the only Minnesota city that will protest on this national call to action day. Cities from throughout the state will also join.

Organizers hope these de-centralized protests across the country makes their message clear that "In America, we don't put up with would-be kings."

The No Kings website expounds: "The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

The theme for these protests is "No Thrones. No Crown. No Kings."

Past Protests Gathered Millions

Similar "No Kings" protests held nationwide on June 14 brought out an estimated 5-million Americans.

In St. Cloud, over 2,000 people rallied that day even though the event was officially cancelled after overnight shootings left State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, dead, and another state representative and his wife gravely wounded.

There have been other St. Cloud protests against the Trump administration, as well.

In April, a Hands-Off rally was held outside the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

Later in April, a "No Kings" rally was held at the library.

In July, a "Good Trouble Lives On" rally honored the late US Congressman John Lewis and opposed Trump administration policies.

The NoKings.org website is offering training from the ACLU on "Protest Safety, Know Your Rights & De-Escalation Training."