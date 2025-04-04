Hundreds of protests and rallies are planned Saturday across the United States -- including here in St. Cloud and throughout Minnesota -- in a nation-wide protest planned by the non-profit group Indivisible.

Hands Off "is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," reads the Hands Off website. "Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way."

"If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save."

The St. Cloud rally is scheduled between Noon and 2 at the St. Cloud Public Library at 1300 West St. Germain Street.

Other locations in Minnesota and throughout the country are available on the Hands Off website map page.

The group wants to show its opposition to what it calls "the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies."

The group's website stresses that a core principle of the group is non-violence. "We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values," reads the website.

You can sign up to attend or be notified of the group's activities.