Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, December 6th

The St. Cloud Crush had a hard-fought battle against Anoka to highlight your Saturday Prep Sports contests. The Crush took an early 2-0 lead in the 1st period behind goals from Casey Hiller and Jonah McLean. Anoka flipped the table in the 2nd period, scoring three goals and taking a 3-2 lead into the 3rd. They would hold the advantage until late into the third when St. Cloud's Corbin Matanich scored at the 13:22 mark to tie the game and force overtime. Anoka's Evan Dreger scored the game-winner at 5:19 into overtime to win the game.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, St. Michael-Abertville 66

New London-Spicer 79, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Holdingford 87, Upsala 58

Zimmerman 81, Little Falls 67

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford 69, Upsala 64

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Anoka 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

Becker-Big Lake 8, WSLFG Blizzard 4

International Falls 17, Mora-Milaca 1

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 8, Prairie Center 1

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8th's PREP SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Royalton vs. Milaca

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Royalton vs. Milaca

North Branch vs. Little Falls

Holdingford vs. Braham

Kimball vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Northern Edge vs. Becker-Big Lake

