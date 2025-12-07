Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, December 6th
The St. Cloud Crush had a hard-fought battle against Anoka to highlight your Saturday Prep Sports contests. The Crush took an early 2-0 lead in the 1st period behind goals from Casey Hiller and Jonah McLean. Anoka flipped the table in the 2nd period, scoring three goals and taking a 3-2 lead into the 3rd. They would hold the advantage until late into the third when St. Cloud's Corbin Matanich scored at the 13:22 mark to tie the game and force overtime. Anoka's Evan Dreger scored the game-winner at 5:19 into overtime to win the game.
Check out all the prep scores from Saturday's action below.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, St. Michael-Abertville 66
New London-Spicer 79, Eden Valley-Watkins 49
Holdingford 87, Upsala 58
Zimmerman 81, Little Falls 67
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Holdingford 69, Upsala 64
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Anoka 4, St. Cloud Crush 3
Becker-Big Lake 8, WSLFG Blizzard 4
International Falls 17, Mora-Milaca 1
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 8, Prairie Center 1
MONDAY, DECEMBER 8th's PREP SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Royalton vs. Milaca
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Royalton vs. Milaca
North Branch vs. Little Falls
Holdingford vs. Braham
Kimball vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Northern Edge vs. Becker-Big Lake
