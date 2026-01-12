ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A heads-up for your Tuesday morning commute, if you typically take Division Street in St. Cloud

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have two maintenance crews working on Highway 23/Division Street in St. Cloud on Tuesday. Work will take place between Highway 15 and Lincoln Avenue from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions while crews fill potholes. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use caution in the work zone, and watch for workers and equipment.

Highway 23/Division Street is a state highway and, therefore, is the responsibility of the state to repair, which is why MnDOT will be doing the work.

If you want to report a pothole on any of the city-owned and maintained streets, you can contact the city maintenance crews.

To report a serious pothole on business days between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., you may call 320-650-2900.

If you encounter a pothole after regular working hours, you may report it by calling 320-650-2949.

You may also report potholes by email.

In the winter, potholes are patched with a special type of asphalt called "winter mix". Winter mix uses a softer, stickier asphalt that can be compacted into a hole even in freezing temperatures. Winter patches are mostly temporary as the mix warms with the spring and summer temperatures, the material becomes too soft to stay in place.