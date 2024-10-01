St. Cloud Police Warning Residents of Recent Burglaries

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is getting the word out on a number of recent burglaries.

Police say the break-ins have occurred in the early morning to mid-morning hours in south St. Cloud.

The suspect is cutting the window screens and entering through unlocked windows.

The burglaries are in a fairly wide area but primarily from 9th Avenue to Cooper Avenue.

A series of burglaries took place Tuesday morning between 7th and 8th Street South from Washington Memorial Drive to 18th Avenue South between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

More break-ins happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 17th Avenue and 2nd Street North.

Police are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked and to contact police if any home surveillance video caught anything suspicious.

