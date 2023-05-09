UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Say Missing Boy Found Safe

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police Department was asking for help locating a young boy with developmental disabilities.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the police department sent an update and said the boy was found safe.

The 9-year-old boy, first name Jayshaun, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at about 2:40 on the South side of Eastman Park near 11th Avenue and 7th Street South. The child walked away on his own.

Authorities say he may be trying to hide, residents in that area are asked to check around their house or building, including common hallways and laundry rooms in apartments, as well as any home or business surveillance system.

The Grainy photo is what he was last seen wearing: a shirt with ‘Gucci” on it.

