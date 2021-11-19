St. Cloud Police Provides Safety Tips As Cold Weather Returns

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department is offering some helpful reminders as the colder weather moves in.

Police say to never leave your vehicle running with the keys inside. Authorities have responded to a number of stolen vehicles within the city, with many reporting the keys were left in the ignition.

Police say while it may be chilly out, make sure you dress warm and hang out in your car for a few minutes while it warms up.

The second reminder is to never leave a gun in your vehicle, garage or any other easily accessible location.

Authorities say there has been an increase in guns reported stolen, especially ones taken from inside unlocked vehicles. Police say leaving a gun outside of a gun safe could pose a threat to public safety if in the wrong hands.

St. Cloud police are again reminding you to be smart in helping keep you and your community a safer place.

Earlier this month, Sartell Police sent out a reminder to residents to take extra care when having mail and packages shipped to their house during the holiday season.