St. Cloud Police Looking for Suspect in Home Invasion

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for your help finding a man wanted in a home invasion in Chisago County.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nicholas James of St. Cloud, is believed to be in the area. He is wanted on robbery and attempted murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, three suspects broke into a home in Sunrise Township back on May 16th. Authorities say gunshots were fired, and a 22-year-old victim was shot. The victim was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital and is in stable condition.

The other two suspects are currently in police custody. The sheriff's office says the suspects and victim knew each other and do not believe the incident was random.

If you have any information on James' whereabouts, you are asked to contact St. Cloud Police.