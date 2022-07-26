St. Cloud Police: Level 3 Offender Moved into Community

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police say A Level 3 Sex Offender has moved into north St. Cloud.

Jesse Bendickson moved into a home in the 500 block of 16th Avenue North on Tuesday, July 19th.

He has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

Bendickson has a history of sexual contact with known female teenagers.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be posting a community notification video. Representatives from the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to provide information on public safety.

