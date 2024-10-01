St. Cloud Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Officers were called to the Holiday Station store in the 300 block of 5th Avenue South just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. The store clerk told officers that a man had entered the store, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded money and other items.

The store clerk was hurt in the incident.

Police say the investigation is active and there is no other information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crimestoppers.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.