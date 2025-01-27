St. Cloud Police Investigating Armed Holdup of Convenience Store

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a St. Cloud convenience store.

Officers responded to 9th Avenue Express at 8:00 p.m. Saturday on a report of a robbery.

The store clerk said a man walked into the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was not hurt in the holdup.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

