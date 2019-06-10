St. Cloud Police Identify Residents Found Dead In Parked Vehicle

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the names of the two St. Cloud residents found dead in a parked vehicle last week.

Police say they've been identified as 28-year-old Mateo Fernando and 29-year-old Laurie Headbird.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has not determined a cause of death yet, but preliminary autopsy reports suggests no foul play is suspected.

Fernando and Headbird were found dead in a parked vehicle inside a detached garage at an apartment complex in the 800 Block of Driftwood Drive Wednesday (June 5th) morning.

The case remains active.

Filed Under: death investigation, St. Cloud Police
Categories: St. Cloud News
