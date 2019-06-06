Two People Found Dead In Parked Vehicle

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating the death of two St. Cloud residents.

St. Cloud police were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Driftwood Drive at about 11:30 Wednesday morning on a possible medical situation.

The caller told authorities they opened a detached garage and found a parked vehicle with two people inside. Police arrived to find the victims, a man and woman, dead inside the vehicle.

Their bodies were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The case remains active and police says it's believed the deaths are not a result of any kind of foul play.

The victims names have not been released as authorities are notifying family.