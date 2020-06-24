St. Cloud Police Continue to Search for Woman Missing Since 2016

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are still searching for a Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin woman last seen in the St. Cloud area four years ago.

St. Cloud police say Shannah Boiteau went missing from the area of I-94 and County Road 74 on June 22, 2016 after running from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend.

She is described as 5-ft-7 and 135 pounds with brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan tank top and black leggings.

Police say Boiteau is believed to have fled Wisconsin due to a warrant being issued for her arrest on a probation violation.

St. Cloud Police say the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.