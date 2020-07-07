St. Cloud Police Arrest Man on Gun and Drugs Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A North Dakota man faces drugs and weapons charges after an altercation with St. Cloud Police Saturday.

Officers were called an apartment building just before Midnight on a gun complaint. The caller indicated three people attacked a fourth person, and one person had a gun.

While arriving on the scene, one of the officers spotted 24-year-old Yar Bithow walking away.

Bithow was ordered to stop and place his hands behind his head. Court records show Bithow refused to comply and pulled his hands away from the officer. Police noticed the grip of a handgun on Bithow and took him to the ground.

According to the charges, Bithow continued to resist and was tased twice before officers could handcuff him. Police recovered a .38-caliber handgun.

As Bithow was being booked into the Stearns County Jail, jail staff allegedly recovered a baggie on Bithow containing nearly four grams of cocaine.

Bithow is charged with felony possession of a gun, felony drug possession and obstructing police.

He has a felony domestic assault conviction in Stearns County from 2017 prohibiting him from having a gun.