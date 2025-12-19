St. Cloud’s Pilot Travel Center Gets a Makeover and Gives Back

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud truck stop is celebrating its renovation through special offers and a donation to the St. Cloud Area School District.

The Pilot travel center at 4231 Clearwater Road has a new curb-to-counter model featuring a fresh look and enhanced amenities. It's part of the company's $1-billion nationwide store modernization plan.

Key updates include an interior refresh, three new self-check-outs, a new kitchen, a new hot and cold deli area, more beverage coolers, and remodeled restrooms and showers.

To celebrate the upgrades, Pilot is donating $10,000 to District 742 to support its computer science program.

Pilot was founded and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1958. The company has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces. Pilot operates the third-largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year.

