St. Cloud Parks And Rec To Host ‘Dino Dig’ Event In September

When my son was a toddler his entire world revolved around dinosaurs. He could identify each species, knew whether they were a carnivore or herbivore and even could tell us what part of the world they came from.

We often go to a park in Maple Grove that has a replica Allosaurus skeleton that he and his cousin (who shockingly ALSO loves dinosaurs) will spend the day excavating with shovels and paint brushes.

In fact, I'm not sure I've ever met a kid under ten who DIDN'T love dinosaurs! With that in mind, St. Cloud Parks and Recreation is hosting a 'Dinosaur Dig' event at Wilson Park for kids ages 4-6 on Saturday, September 23rd.

Our Parks team was out doing regular maintenance in the parks and discovered a "dinosaur fossil" at Wilson Park! Children ages 4-6 will have the opportunity to become a paleontologist alongside St. Cloud State University professors to learn how enormous or small these amazing creatures were, plus participate in a "mini" dino dig! Have a dynamite time with hands-on experiments, studying fossils, and much more as we journey back in time. Wear your best digging clothes and don't forget your water! Pre-registration is required; max 25 participants.

Registration for the event can be found at THIS LINK and will cost $5. As the above quote says, the event is limited to just 25 participants, so those hoping to go are encouraged to sign up ASAP.

