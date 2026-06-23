ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Airplanes, cars, and a lot more will all be on display this Sunday during the return of the Fly-In/Dive-In Pancake Breakfast at St. Cloud's Sky Central Airport.

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Airport Director Bill Towle says the breakfast is a fundraiser.

It's Chris' Cakes; they do this all over the Midwest region. They partner with non-profits. The non-profit here at the airport is the Civil Air Patrol.

Towle says you can take a flight over the city.

St. Cloud Aviation is going to be providing Intro to Flights for people. Somebody who is interested in aviation, wondering what it's all about, they'll be able to go up and fly over town for a fee to see if it's something they like.

There will be aircraft displays on the ramp and inside airport hangars, a medical helicopter from Life Link III, aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, the police department's MRAP vehicle, the POW/MIA hot air balloon, classic cars, and more.

The event is free to attend, but if you want the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, that's $10 for adults, and $6 for kids ages 10 and under.

The Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Sunday and is part of this year's Granite City Days celebration.