SUNDAY (WJON News) -- Morning rain showers did not produce anywhere near the amount we were hoping for on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says we officially had just .05 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to .13" of an inch of rain so far for the month of June. We're more than two inches below normal now for the month.

This is still our second driest June in recorded history in St. Cloud so far. Only behind the .05 of an inch that fell in June 1988. With nearly two weeks left in the month hopefully, that will change, but the long-range forecast doesn't look promising.

Rain chances increase by Wednesday, but rainfall totals look to remain less than beneficial.

The month of May saw the 4th driest May on record in St. Cloud with only .87 of an inch of rain.

St. Cloud has now had exactly just one inch of rain total going all the way back to the last few days of April.

On Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor announced that parts of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties are now in a severe drought.

