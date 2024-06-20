St. Cloud Mayor Wins Climate Award at National Conference

KANSAS CITY, MO (WJON News) -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors has given St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis one of two 2024 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards.

Mayor Kleis and his St. Cloud Citywide Energy Transformation effort was recognized along with Reno, Nevada Mayor Hillary Schieve's Community-Based Solar Resource in the 18th class of mayors to be honored.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors gives the top climate award to leaders who reduce carbon use and emissions in their cities.

St. Cloud's Citywide Energy Transformation shifted all of the city services' electricity needs to 100% renewable resources. Kleis' original goal was 75% renewable energy by 2035, but the city surpassed the 100% renewable energy target back in 2020.

Kleis was honored at the 92nd Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday.

